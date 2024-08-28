Giants could claim versatile veteran cornerback off waivers

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are poised to add a crucial secondary piece, possibly several, through waiver claims on Wednesday afternoon. In our last article, we discussed CJ Henderson, but now we shift our focus to Desmond King, who played last season with both the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Desmond King’s Career Overview

Desmond King has been a solid cornerback throughout his career, and at 29 years old, he is entering the latter part of his prime. A former fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017, King played 400 snaps last season, allowing 232 yards in coverage and recording two pass breakups. He previously started for Houston for two consecutive years, rebounding in 2022 following a disappointing 2021 campaign.

King’s standout season came in 2018 with the Chargers when he gave up 557 yards in coverage but also collected three interceptions and six pass breakups. This performance highlighted his ability to make plays while defending against the pass.

A Potential Fit for the Giants’ Secondary

With the Giants cutting Tre Herndon on Tuesday—a versatile defensive back capable of playing both in the slot and on the boundary—King appears to be a perfect replacement. King has extensive experience playing in both positions, with 3,227 slot snaps and 1,323 boundary snaps in his career. He demonstrated his ability to play outside with solid grades during the 2022 season.

However, the Giants are in dire need of experience in the slot to complement third-round rookie Dru Phillips, and King fits this requirement well. He played almost every snap last year in the slot, showcasing his strengths in that area. Ultimately, Big Blue needs both slot depth and another outside corner. They might end up securing both King and Henderson, thus strengthening two positions that were not adequately addressed in free agency and the draft.

Giants’ Secondary Strategy and Draft Moves

It’s widely known that the Giants’ front office attempted to draft a cornerback in the second round before selecting rookie safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota. However, they lacked the necessary draft capital to move up and secure their preferred pick. Despite these challenges, the Giants are likely to face some weaknesses in their secondary as the season begins.

Relying on Pass Rush to Support the Secondary

As the Giants enter the new season, they will heavily rely on their pass rush to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and provide support to a secondary that will need to overcome inconsistencies as they develop throughout the campaign. The combination of strategic waiver wire acquisitions and a strong pass rush could help the Giants navigate these challenges effectively.