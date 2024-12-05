Giants could be relying on injured practice squad linebacker to start in Week 14

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ horrific season has also been marred with significant injuries to several key players. In their Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints, they could be relying on practice squad linebacker Dyontae Johnson to provide an impact on Sunday.

Giants’ Dyontae Johnson will get a chance with Bobby Okereke likely out

Johnson has yet to be on the field this season after he suffered an ankle sprain during the preseason. Head coach Brian Daboll announced this week that Johnson has been designated to return from injured reserve, which comes at a time when the Giants are decimated defensively.

According to the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, linebacker Bobby Okereke is nursing a back injury, which Daboll deemed as “week-to-week.” Therefore, it could be some time before Okereke returns to the field, putting Johnson in line to take over as the main linebacker for the Giants to close out the season.

The Giants are already missing several key players, including nose tackle Dexter Lawrence for the remainder of the season. Additionally, left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Theo Johnson are out for the season, and they had a five-week stretch without edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux earlier this season.

Johnson could make a name for himself in Week 14

Johnson, a former Toledo product, has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game after spending all of last season on the Giants’ practice squad. He appeared in one preseason game this year and recorded four tackles (two for a loss) and a sack before suffering the injury.

With the Giants sitting at a 2-10 record, this is a great opportunity for Johnson to show off his skillset and potentially win a long-term role in the defense in the future. If he delivers a strong performance in Week 14, another chance is sure to come for him.