Giants could be forced to start another backup quarterback on thanksgiving

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants started Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the first time this season in Week 12 following the benching and subsequent release of Daniel Jones. However, they may need to start another quarterback for their Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 as DeVito nurses a forearm injury.

Giants’ Tommy DeVito could miss Week 13 against the Cowboys

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, DeVito underwent further examination on his forearm injury and did not travel with the team to Dallas. Garafolo added that DeVito is still expected to arrive in Dallas before the game on Thursday. He is listed as questionable to play.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that all signs are now pointing to Drew Lock getting the start under center against the Cowboys. Lock has been the team’s QB2 all season even while Daniel Jones was still with the team. The Giants skipped over Lock, though, after benching Jones, in favor of starting DeVito. But now Lock could get his first start of the season on Thursday.

DeVito briefly came out of Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but would return shortly after. He finished with 189 passing yards, completing 21 of 31 pass attempts and not scoring a touchdown as the team got crushed 30-7. He was sacked four times in the game and was hit several times throughout, causing him to suffer the injury.

Drew Lock seems likely to get the start on Thanksgiving

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lock has only played a handful of snaps this season, with most of his action coming in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles when Jones was benched in the fourth quarter. This season, Lock has completed four of nine passes and has nine total passing yards. The Giants are currently on a six-game losing streak, and if they wish to end it on the Thanksgiving holiday, they will likely have to do so with Lock under center.