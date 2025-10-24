Giants could be coughing up a $100M contract for former top-5 pick this offseason

The New York Giants’ defensive line has become the team’s biggest strength. Helping propel the unit’s successful start to this season is the breakout of former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux had been a bit up and down in recent seasons, struggling to find a consistently high level to play at. But this season, he has taken a step forward — and is earning himself a massive payday in the process.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has increased his market value

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux’s rookie contract, putting him under contract for the 2026 season. However, the Giants might not want Thibodeaux to play out the final year of this deal, and could opt to sign him to an extension this offseason.

According to Spotrac (h/t @WBG84 on X), Thibodeaux has a projected market value of a four-year, $86.9 million contract. That’s an average annual salary of $21.7 million per season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux’s market value has increased through the first seven weeks of this season. And, with 10 games left to play on the schedule, he has plenty of time to earn himself some more money.

So, while the current projected market value sits at nearly $90 million across four seasons, there is potential for Thibodeaux to raise that value and make himself worthy of a five-year deal worth in excess of $100 million total.

The Giants’ defensive line is elite

Thibodeaux is helping form one of the best defensive lines in the NFL this season. Through seven games, he has totaled 16 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 22 total pressures.

This is a solid campaign building for the 2022 fifth-overall pick, and an improvement over his 2024 season, in which he finished with just 5.5 sacks across 12 games.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Alongside Thibodeaux are former All-Pro Dexter Lawrence, the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Abdul Carter, and the league’s sack leader Brian Burns (9.0 sacks).

The Giants have depth on this defensive line, but having such a high volume of talented pass rushers is their key to success. Opposing offenses can’t double-team everybody, opening advantageous opportunities for the Giants’ pass rushers.

For that reason, extending Thibodeaux while his price is still reasonable would be a sensible move for Big Blue. Another solid season, and he could be worth far more than $22 million per season.