Giants could be a good fit for Eagles free agent running back, per PFF

The New York Giants may very well lose star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Rumors are escalating, Barkley’s recent comments are growing increasingly alarming, and the franchise tag that the Giants are hanging over his head may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Would D’Andre Swift be a fitting swap for Saquon Barkley in the Giants’ backfield?

Without Barkley in New York, the Giants will need to find another featured back that can carry the lion’s share of the workload behind whoever lines up under center in 2024.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus experimented with fitting landing spots for the top running backs and tight ends in free agency and offered up an enticing replacement for Barkley, should he walk in free agency:

“If the Giants elect to move on from Saquon Barkley, they could pivot to another former top draft pick who played in their division the past year,” Spielberger suggested.

“Swift showed growth in 2023, hitting the designed hole and not trying to bounce outside too often — an area Barkley has similarly improved in over the years — and offers pass-catching ability, as well.”

Swift may not be as powerful and physically imposing as Barkley, but he did his thing in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season, going for 1,049 rush yards and five rushing touchdowns on 229 carries behind QB Jalen Hurts.

Swift is Looking to Cash in

Swift would give the Giants a talented rusher who can pile on yardage and move the chains, giving the offense reliability when it shifts from its aerial attack.

Barkley is currently tied to the Los Angeles Chargers as a possible team he’d sign with this Winter or come Spring. If he indeed leaves, Swift can slide in and approximate his output on the stat sheet. After his career year, Swift will be seeking max dollars on the open market as an unrestricted free agent. If the Giants aren’t willing to back up the Brinks truck on Barkley, they may be less willing to do so for Swift, but anything can happen.