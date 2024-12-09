Giants could add playmaker, reunite Malik Nabers with high school QB in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to add more talent on offense. The unit ranks dead-last in the NFL with 14.9 points per game this season. On top of the Giants’ desperate need for a new franchise quarterback, they also need to add more talent at wide receiver with Darius Slayton set to become a free agent in the offseason.

The Giants could target an intriguing playmaker on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Malik Nabers will be the focal point of the offense going forward. The Giants invested a top-10 pick in Nabers in the past draft, giving their offense a premier receiving option. So far, he has delivered, however, there is still an element missing from the Giants’ offense. Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, there are plenty of intriguing wide receivers that will be available for the Giants to target outside of the first round.

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris could be a fit for the Giants

With the Giants unlikely to spend another first-round pick on the wide receiver position (that selection will likely be a quarterback instead), they could look to Day 2 of the draft to find a playmaker. Each year, impactful wide receivers are found in the second and third rounds of the draft.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris could be a name to keep an eye on in the second or third round for the Giants. The 6-foot-2 wideout put up 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns in his final collegiate season with only eight games played before declaring for the NFL Draft. He has an early Day 2 draft projection and could be an exciting choice for the G-Men in Round 2.

Harris was one of the best wide receivers in the nation this season despite battling through an injury. Prior to his injury (hip/groin), Harris had been named PFF’s Midseason Biletnikoff Award Winner. The Louisiana native brings a level of physicality paired with crisp route running that makes him a reliable receiving threat. Those traits could also make him the perfect No. 2 wide receiver to pair alongside Nabers in the Giants’ offense.

Harris already has a connection with one Giants superstar

Harris officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft last week. Nabers posted the announcement on his Instagram story, showing love and congratulating the Ole Miss wideout. But that’s not where the connection between Harris and Nabers starts or ends.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before they were tearing up defensive backs in the SEC, Harris was Nabers’ quarterback at Comeaux High School. As Jon Sokoloff of WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans put it on X, “They formed a close bond & wouldn’t have made it to this point w/o each other.”

Harris converted to wide receiver once he got to Ole Miss and the rest is history. Now both Nabers and Harris are league-bound and could wind up being teammates once again in the near future. The Giants could reunite the pair and form an exciting young wide receiver duo to build their offense around in 2025 and beyond.