Giants could add depth at center with former 1st-round pick on waiver wire

The depth on the interior of the New York Giants’ offensive line is still a question mark, despite an impressive summer from the unit as a whole.

Following Tuesday’s roster cuts, the Giants will turn their attention to the waiver wire on Wednesday. An intriguing name will be available to claim who could add critical depth for the Giants at offensive guard and center.

Former Patriots OL Cole Strange is heading to waivers

The New England Patriots released former first-round pick Cole Strange on Tuesday, amidst their roster trimming. Strange was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has since appeared in 30 games and made 29 starts for New England.

Last season, however, Strange fell out of favor with the Patriots, starting just two games and appearing in only three.

Following his 2022 rookie season, Strange’s career was derailed by a significant knee injury, from which he never returned to form.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

He played only 117 snaps in 2024, then was on the field for 81 snaps this preseason. But Strange did not do enough to convince New England he was worth granting a spot on the 53-man roster.

As a result, Strange is heading to the waiver wire, where he could be an intriguing low-risk, high-upside target for the Giants.

Giants could add depth on the interior of the offensive line

John Michael Schmitz is projected to be the Giants’ starting center again this season. The 2023 second-round pick has yet to fully realize his potential, but is entering a make-or-break season as Big Blue is eager to finally see returns on their investment.

Behind Schmitz, the depth isn’t entirely encouraging. Bryan Hudson was the Giants’ most impressive backup center in the preseason, but he did not make their 53-man roster.

Instead, Austin Schlottmann made the roster and is now penciled down as the backup center. Starting right guard Greg Van Roten is also viewed as a backup at center after filling in for Schmitz there toward the end of last season.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Strange might not necessarily be an upgrade over any of these players, though. He played left guard for the first two seasons of his career but never posted a PFF grade higher than 64.6 overall. He struggles as a run blocker but has flashed some promise in pass protection.

Regardless, as a former first-round pick, there could still be potential to unlock in Strange. If the Giants are not confident in their depth on the interior, he could be a name to consider claiming on the waiver wire.