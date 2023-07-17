Giants ‘cornerstone’ LT Andrew Thomas underrated in rankings by NFL execs

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022 following a dominant season protecting Daniel Jones’ blindside. Despite the honors, Thomas recently ranked just seventh on ESPN’s top-ten offensive tackle rankings by league execs, coaches, and scouts.

Giants LT Andrew Thomas ranked 7th at his position by NFL execs

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, one NFL personnel director said Thomas is “ascending, headed in the right direction. Not an imposing athlete compared to some others but just a solid football player.” Thomas’ highest ranking in the consensus was fourth while some voters had him unranked.

Fowler described Thomas as a “cornerstone” left tackle who “fortified the offense and created holes for running back Saquon Barkley.” According to Fowler, Thomas committed just two penalties all year and posted a solid 92.6% pass block win rate, ninth among offensive linemen.

PFF ranks Andrew Thomas more favorably

Comparatively, Thomas ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus‘ rankings of the league’s top offensive tackles. Thomas ranked seventh at the position with an 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade and third with an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last year.

Thomas ranked 10th on PFF’s list of the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2023 NFL season, allowing just seven sacks or hits on 700 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

Andrew Thomas is one of the top young talents in the NFL

Despite his lower ranking by NFL execs, Thomas is still one of the best young talents in the NFL. Since entering the league as a top-ten draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has blossomed into a dominant blindside protector. He has turned things around after struggling during his rookie season; now Thomas is an undisputed top-ten, All-Pro talent in his position.

Entering 2023, Thomas will look to build on his 2022 All-Pro campaign as he seeks a second contract with the Giants. New York picked up Thomas’ fifth-year option, securing him on a $14.1 million cap hit in 2024. After his rookie contract expires, Thomas will be in line for a massive payday if he strings together another elite season for the Giants in 2023.