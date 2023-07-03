Giants: Projecting elite LT Andrew Thomas’ next contract

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants handed out some massive contract extensions this offseason, locking in franchise quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Next up on the docket will be the team’s elite left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL following a 2022 campaign in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors. As he enters 2023, a contract extension looms large for Thomas. His next deal could make him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in league history.

The looming contract extension for Giants LT Andrew Thomas

At 24 years old, Thomas is only just entering his prime, having barely scratched the surface of his potential. Following the upcoming 2023 season, Thomas will be ready to sign a second contract with the Giants. Considering his immense talent, New York will want to lock him in long-term, likely on a five-year deal.

Recent contracts signed by Laremy Tunsil and Trent Williams provide context to what Thomas’ next deal could look like.

This offseason, the Texans signed Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million extension ($25 million per year). Tunsil, 28 years old, is a three-time Pro Bowler and the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

Williams and the 49ers agreed to a six-year, $138 million deal in 2021, paying him an average of $23 million per season. The 34-year-old veteran tackle has been selected to the All-Pro First-Team each of the last two seasons.

Considering the ages of Tunsil and Williams, it is reasonable to assume the younger Thomas could match or exceed the value of their contracts.

The Giants’ recent extensions (Jones and Lawrence) have been four-year deals. They could take the same approach with Thomas, signing him through 2028. But if Thomas puts together another elite, All-Pro-level season in 2023, New York may wind up making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the league.

Andrew Thomas’ projected contract extension: Four years, $100 million ($25 million per season)

At $25 million per year, Thomas would match Tunsil as the highest-paid tackle in the NFL. Thomas will be 25 next offseason and is considered to be one of the league’s brightest young talents. The Giants will happily lock Thomas in at a lofty price point to ensure he continues to protect Daniel Jones’ blindside.