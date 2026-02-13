As the Giants head into an offseason defined by the transition to the John Harbaugh era, one of the most intriguing subplots in the secondary has shifted from the film room to the boardroom. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him cement his status as a legitimate perimeter starter, is bracing for a big payday as he hits unrestricted free agency.

While the Giants have significant holes to fill in the secondary, Flott’s new agency suggests his price tag may be drifting toward a range that Joe Schoen and company will have to weigh carefully against their other high-profile needs.

Cor’Dale Flott is Switching Agencies Ahead of Free Agency

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Flott has switched to powerhouse agency Athletes First on the cusp of free agency. Duggan adds that Flott is “gearing up for a big payday.”

Switching to Athletes First is the NFL equivalent of hiring a high-stakes litigation firm right before a trial. The agency, which represents superstars like Jordan Love and Micah Parsons, is notorious for securing top-of-market deals for their clients.

For the 24-year-old Flott, this move is timed to leverage his 2025 performance, where he started a career-high 14 games and led the Giants’ secondary with 11 pass deflections. Despite the Giants’ overall defensive struggles in 2025, Flott posted a career-best 52.2% completion rate allowed and a 73.3 passer rating against. These numbers, combined with his age and 6’2″ frame, make him the type of ascending asset that typically commands a premium in free agency.

Year Team GP GS TKL SOLO PDEF INT YDS FF 2022 NYG 11 6 26 15 2 0 0 1 2023 NYG 14 7 36 25 5 1 21 1 2024 NYG 14 10 53 36 7 1 26 0 2025 NYG 14 14 38 27 11 1 68 1 Total — 53 37 153 103 25 3 115 3

Should the Giants Re-Sign Flott?

The big payday Duggan mentions could put Flott in the neighborhood of $9M to $11M per year, a steep climb from his rookie-scale contract. According to Spotrac, Flott has a projected market value of $9.5 million per season, with a four-year, $38 million total contract projection.

The Giants and GM Joe Schoen are already navigating a tight 2026 cap and must decide if Flott is a long-term cornerstone or a luxury the team can’t afford if they want to restructure and pursue stars like DJ Moore.

While Flott’s EPA per target (-0.15) was the best on the team last season, his struggles in run support—highlighted by a missed tackle rate over 15%, per PFF —might give the Giants pause.

If the bidding war for a young corner reaches the double digits, the Giants may be forced to let a homegrown talent walk to prioritize re-signing veterans like Wan’Dale Robinson or Jermaine Eluemunor.

Flott Should Have a Robust Market

Ultimately, Flott’s future in New York likely hinges on how much Dennard Wilson values his length in the new scheme. Wilson’s Baltimore roots suggest he prefers corners who can play with length and disrupt passing lanes with their reach, a trait Flott possesses in spades. But his scheme also requires physicality, the ability to play in press coverage, and the ability to be an impactful player against the run — weaknesses in Flott’s game.

However, if the Giants believe they can find a similar physical profile in the draft or via a cheaper veteran in free agency to stabilize the back end, they may let Flott test the market. With Flott being the youngest starter available at the position, the Giants aren’t just competing with his performance; they’re competing with a league-wide interest for length and youth at corner.