Giants considering Vikings’ 14-win quarterback as potential option in free agency

The New York Giants swung big and missed out on Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. After weeks of speculation that Stafford could be on the move, and weeks of interest from the Giants, the Rams are locking in a deal to extend their franchise quarterback. Now the Giants must pivot in search of a new veteran quarterback this offseason.

Giants could pivot to Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Among the top free-agent quarterbacks that will be available this offseason is Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold played out a one-year, $10 million deal with Minnesota in 2024, experiencing a career renaissance and leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. One year later, Darnold is now among the most-desired targets on the open market and is aiming to cash in on his previous season’s success with a new lofty contract.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Darnold is considered a possible target for the Giants this offseason as they survey their options post-Stafford Saga:

“One name that was brought up to me earlier today as a possible option for #Giants … Sam Darnold,” Raanan posted on X. “They had interest in Darnold last offseason. Was too expensive for what they were looking for.”

Perhaps $10 million was too lofty for a backup in Darnold last offseason. But this time around, Darnold will be viewed as a starter, and he is going to get paid like one. That $10 million price tag has likely tripled, maybe even quadrupled in one year’s time. If the Giants want to sign Darnold, they better be willing to pay up this offseason.

Darnold and Aaron Rodgers headline the Giants’ top options

Darnold is not the only veteran quarterback that the Giants are targeting in free agency. They have also expressed interest in Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, as Connor Hughes of SNY reported:

“Yes, the #Giants have discussed Aaron Rodgers. They’ve also expressed interest in Sam Darnold, I’m told,” Hughes reported on X.

In 2024, Darnold had by far the best season of his career after spending the previous three years as a backup with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He totaled 4,319 yards with a 35-12 TD-INT ratio last season. Darnold was drafted by the New York Jets No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is still under contract with the Jets, but the two sides have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. The Giants will be involved in both players as they consider next steps at the quarterback position.