Giants’ coaches taking ‘collaborative’ approach to running the offense this season

The New York Giants are making a crucial change to their offensive approach this season. Last year, head coach Brian Daboll took over as the offense’s playcaller.

That role was previously held by offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the entirety of the 2022 season and the majority of the 2023 season.

The change to Daboll holding the playsheet didn’t spark the offensive production that the team had hoped it would, as the Giants’ offense limped its way to 16.1 points per game last season.

Last summer, Kafka referred to the Giants’ offensive gameplanning as a “collaborative approach.” However, Daboll wound up as the sole playcaller on Sundays, leading many fans to question what exactly Kafka’s role in the process was.

Now, entering the 2025 campaign, it seems like Kafka will be back calling the plays this season.

Mike Kafka is likely to call the plays for the Giants’ offense this season

Kafka has been the Giants’ primary playcaller this spring and this summer. During OTAs, minicamp, and training camp, he has relayed the information to the quarterbacks in the huddles.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the spring, Kafka made it clear while speaking with the media that he is open to filling whichever role his head coach needs him to fill.

“I would say right now, whatever Dabs needs me to do, that is what I’m going to do,” Kafka told the media. “If he needs me to call plays, if he needs me to communicate with the quarterback, if he needs me to do certain things. I am going to do whatever he asks me to do.”

Daboll told the media that he and his staff would not make a final decision on the playcalling duties until after the summer. However, considering Kafka has been filling the role since May, it seems likely that he will be calling the plays during the regular season.

“Mike’s done a fantastic job,” Daboll recently told the media. “We all work together like we have since we’ve been here. But yeah, I’m pretty active in every area, which I need to be. And I’ll continue to do that.”