Giants’ co-owner John Mara announces ongoing battle with cancer

The New York Giants were struck with heartbreaking news on Monday afternoon as team president, CEO, and co-owner John Mara announced that he had been recently diagnosed with cancer.

Giants: John Mara announces he is battling cancer

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mara made the announcement in a statement posted by the New York Giants’ official social media accounts and Giants.com.

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors. I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time,” Mara’s statement reads.

Mara, 70, has been serving as the president and CEO of the Giants since 2005. During that time, the team has won two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI) and been to the playoffs seven times.

Mara also serves on the board of directors of Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Harrison, New York, and Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York. He is also the current chairman of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and has served 15 years on the NFL Competition Committee.

Those of us here at Empire Sports Media send our thoughts and prayers to John and the entire Mara family.