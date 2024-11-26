Giants claim intriguing tight end off waivers

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have added a veteran talent to their depth chart at tight end.

Giants add TE Greg Dulcich ahead of TNF vs. Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants signed third-year TE Greg Dulcich off of the waiver wire. Fowler broke the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Dulcich was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The UCLA product had a noteworthy rookie campaign that year. He went for 411 receiving yards and two REC touchdowns in 10 games played, six of which he started.

Had Dulcich been featured with the same work rate in all 17 games of that season, he would have been on pace to amass 698 receiving yards and three REC TDs. The 24-year-old did not follow that season up with signs of growth, as he’s combined for only 53 REC yards between 2023 and the current 2024 campaign.

Dulcich could see time immediately amid an injured lineup

Nevertheless, New York will add the California native to their ranks as they search for a spark for the final six games of their schedule. Currently, the Giants feature Theo Johnson as their starting TE with Daniel Bellinger as their backup.

ESPN already has Dulcich listed as their TE3 ahead of fourth-stringer Chris Manhertz. With Johnson questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and limited in Tuesday’s practice due to a back injury, Dulcich could find himself a part of the rotation out of the gates.