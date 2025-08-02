Giants CB Dee Williams has been making a strong case to steal a roster spot

The New York Giants have had several overlooked players stand out and turn heads during training camp. Second-year CB Dee Williams is the latest.

Dee Williams has been on fire at Giants training camp

Williams was constantly on the ball during Friday’s practice, breaking up two passes and intercepting another two during team drills, as relayed by John Schmeelk in the practice report.

“Dee Williams had two pass break-ups deep down the right sideline on passes intended for Da’Quan Felton and Dalen Cambre, forcing a potential game tying field goal from Graham Gano from 43 yards away.

“…There were a number of other excellent defensive plays throughout practice. In addition to the two pass deflections, Dee Williams also had two interceptions on downfield pass attempts from Tommy Devito. He jumped a back shoulder attempt to Felton for his first and beat Cambre to the ball on the right sideline for the other.”

Williams has had several practices like this, demonstrating his nose for the football and getting his hands on a number of passes. His strong play this summer could earn him a roster spot by the end of camp.

Williams could contribute on special teams

In addition to his strong play in coverage this summer, Williams has a key trait that could help him earn a roster spot: special teams versatility.

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Williams returned 15 punts for 111 yards and nine kickoffs for 254 yards in 12 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

The Giants have a crowded secondary. The 25-year-old Williams will compete with other cornerbacks for a roster spot this summer, such as Tre Hawkins III, Nic Jones, Art Green, and rookie seventh-round pick Korie Black.

Williams’s special teams ability gives him an edge over some of his competitors, but it’s his strong ball skills and coverage ability that have been demonstrated at training camp that could earn him a roster spot.