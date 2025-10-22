Giants bring back 7th round rookie corner who jumped ship for the Jets

The New York Giants are bringing back a familiar face — one they weren’t looking to get rid of when they drafted him this past offseason.

On Tuesday, the team signed rookie cornerback Korie Black off the New York Jets’ practice squad, adding him to their 53-man roster and reuniting with a player they once drafted and briefly lost. It’s a small move on paper, but one that speaks to how the Giants view Black’s long-term potential.

A second chance in blue

Black was originally a seventh-round pick by the Giants in 2025, a developmental project out of Oklahoma State known for his size, speed, and instincts. After training camp, he crossed town to join the Jets’ practice squad, but it didn’t take long for the Giants to come calling again.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The rookie only played one preseason game — ironically against the Jets — where he recorded a tackle and didn’t allow a single completion on one target. It was a short but encouraging glimpse at his coverage ability, and apparently enough for the Giants to keep tabs on him ever since.

Why the Giants wanted him back

In college, Black flashed the kind of ball skills and physical tools that intrigue NFL scouts. During his senior season at Oklahoma State, he gave up 449 yards and three touchdowns but also notched three interceptions and nine pass breakups. His frame and athleticism stand out more than the raw numbers, and that combination of traits gives the Giants something to work with.

At this stage, it’s about development — molding potential into reliability. The Giants have been searching for long-term depth at cornerback, and while Black is still raw, they clearly believe there’s more upside to uncover.

A quiet but telling move

Moves like this don’t make headlines, but they often reveal what a team values. The Giants aren’t just filling a roster spot; they’re betting on traits, instincts, and familiarity. They drafted Black for a reason — and bringing him back suggests they still see something worth investing in.

It’s a full-circle moment for the young cornerback, who’ll now get another shot to prove he belongs on an NFL roster — this time, back where it all started.