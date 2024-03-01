Giants’ Brian Daboll ‘really likes’ elite wide receiver prospect

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the New York Giants fail to secure one of the top three quarterbacks this upcoming NFL Draft, they may pivot to an elite wide receiver prospect. While they would likely be out of range regarding Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU stand-out Malik Nabers could be there for the pickings.

Malik Nabers: A Potential Offensive Game-Changer

If Nabers manages to fall to the 6th overall pick, the 20-year-old would be a perfect fit in a Giants’ offense that is looking to be more dynamic and downfield-oriented. This past season, the 6-foot, 200-pound star produced 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was one of the best receivers in the draft class, featuring top-end acceleration and solid hands, dropping five passes over 128 targets.

In fact, the Giants already met with Nabers at the NFL Combine, and the LSU stand-out said that head coach Brian Daboll likes him a lot.

Nabers said Daboll really likes him. If the Giants don't land a quarterback, I'm 100% ecstatic to add a playmaker like Nabers to this offense. https://t.co/x6osFdpYvZ — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) March 1, 2024

The Impact of Nabers on the Giants’ Offense

A player like Nabers would bring a different element to the Giants’ offense, a unit that has an understaffed wide receiver core and is missing that bonafide WR1.

The Giants could elect to keep Darren Waller, completely opening up their offensive scheme and providing Daniel Jones with a substantial amount of weapons. If Jones can’t put together a great season with Nabers and Waller, not to mention an improved offensive line, the Giants will have all the information they need to move on in 2025, taking the out in his contract and saving $20 million next year.

Nabers on a rookie contract for the next five seasons would certainly be a luxury, and the Giants will certainly consider it if they fail to execute a trade and land a top quarterback.