Giants’ Brian Burns reflects on adversity molding his resilience ahead of 2024 NFL season

The New York Giants may have a tougher new defensive weapon than they bargained for this offseason. Burns had an arduous 2023 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. It did not deter him from acknowledging he and the Panthers’ prior winning struggles. It also allowed him to analyze parts of his game and mental fabric that need work.

Giants’ Brian Burns is ready to capitalize off of strengthened character

The pass=rusher had this to say about difficulties building his character, per Fan Nation’s Patricia Traina:

“But I honestly would say that I feel like it definitely prepared me for what’s coming in the future. Going through seasons as such was tough, but it kind of teaches you resilience. It kind of teaches you not to give up. It kind of just shows your character. So, I feel like throughout that process, I’ve grown,” Burns said.

The Panthers went 2-15 last season. It was not easy for the talented pass rusher to see his former team slide down in the win column by five games after a 7-10 campaign in 2022.

Burns dealt with team and personal adversity in 2023

Outside of one forced fumble (which he recovered), the 25-year-old LB statistically regressed individually across the board last season. While his step back was marginal, Burns had to weather the adversity, as he attested to.

The Giants are hoping that their new $150 million man will be able to channel his self-reflection and replicate his output from 2022 and prior.

In 2022, he recorded 12.5 sacks. If he can reach such heights in 2024 next to Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, and Kayvon Thibodeaux in the trenches, the Giants’ defense will have a whole new complexion.

Much of their playoff hopes hang on their front seven next season. Burns’ presence will only amplify how far they can take New York.