Giants: Blockbuster mock trade with Patriots to move up to No. 3 draft pick

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are sitting pretty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a recent mock draft has them moving up for an even more lucrative pick.

Giants get No. 3 pick from Patriots for picks haul in recent mock draft

Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com proposed a mock draft scenario where the Giants trade up to acquire the No. 3 pick from the New England Patriots.

The Giants would get the No. 3 pick from the Patriots in exchange for the No. 6 pick, two second-round picks, one of which being in 2025, and a third-rounder. New York is in the market for a quarterback, though they have not definitively declared their position with Day 1 of the draft just four days away.

Albeit, all signs point toward the Giants taking a top-shelf QB with their current pick. As of now, the team is heavily linked to Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy as USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye are expected to be off the board before they select. Several projections also have LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels also going in the top five.

Nov 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids the tackle attempt of Georgia State Panthers safety TyGee Leach (29) in the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Is the deal worth it for New York?

The Giants relinquishing three valued picks high in the draft in exchange for a three-spot boost may not have as much value on the surface. Had general manager Joe Schoen been resolute on taking a QB and knowing which would give the team the best chance to return to playoff dominance, it would make the proposed deal more sensical.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, there seem to be many desired replacements for Daniel Jones in this year’s class. The Giants also have glaring holes, particularly in their offensive line that gave up an NFL-leading 85 sacks in 2023 that could be addressed with one of those second or third-rounders. Not to mention, they have a need at wide receiver and could even get reinforcements in their secondary.

Should the Giants move up in actuality on or before draft day, they’d ensure they get exactly the QB or talent they want, but the price to do so is something the front office would have to decide is worth it for their future.