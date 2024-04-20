3 reasons the Giants desperately need to select a quarterback in the 1st round

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

By this time next week, the New York Giants will know if they have a rookie quarterback on their roster to develop over the coming seasons. Given his contractual concerns and liabilities, moving on from Daniel Jones appears to be a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

There is still a significant likelihood that General Manager Joe Schoen might opt for a blue-chip receiver, especially considering the unexpected trade interest regarding the 6th overall pick.

Trading back for a draft haul is possible, putting the Giants in a precarious and somewhat unpredictable position. However, let’s explore why the Giants must add a quarterback and why doing so aligns with the organization’s best interests.

Three Reasons the Giants Need to Select a Quarterback

1.) Daniel Jones’s Injury Clause

Daniel Jones is set to count $47.8 million against the cap in 2024. The Giants have an option after next season that would result in $22.2 million in dead money, thus saving them at least $19 million to use in free agency.

However, if Jones sustains another season-ending injury, his 2025 salary of $41.6 million becomes fully guaranteed against the cap. Essentially, if he fails his end-of-season physical, the Giants would be financially obligated, giving them every reason to potentially bench him in 2024.

It is challenging to sideline Jones after he was awarded a four-year, $160 million deal. Nevertheless, drafting a quarterback could justify keeping Jones inactive and potentially moving him at the trade deadline should another team suffer an injury and require a capable starter. This would still mean the Giants absorb most of his contract’s financial risk.

2.) 2025 Cap Space and Beyond

As previously noted, the Giants could save a substantial amount of money by letting Jones go after the 2024 season. The additional $19 million could significantly bolster other areas of the team.

In fact, Schoen could distribute the cap hit over the final two years of the deal, potentially freeing up to $30 million during the 2025 off-season.

This additional cap space could fund a top-tier receiver, a pass rusher, or an offensive line upgrade. By moving on from Jones, the Giants could address a critical roster gap and transition smoothly to a quarterback on a rookie contract.

3.) Giving Brian Daboll His Guy

When the Giants hired Brian Daboll as head coach, they were looking for someone who could develop a truly elite quarterback.

Given Daboll’s success with Josh Allen, it’s now time for the Giants to provide him with a “ball of clay” he can shape over the next few seasons. Daniel Jones came with several bad habits, including a high turnover rate, inadequate footwork in the pocket, and difficulties in progressing through his reads—issues that persist.

Ideally, the Giants would secure a prospect like Drake Maye, who possesses a gunslinger mentality and the tangible qualities that Daboll could mold. Of course, achieving this is easier said than done, and the Giants would likely need to trade up to secure his services.