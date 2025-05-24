Giants’ biggest red flag could quickly wreck their 2025 season

It’s often said that football games are won in the trenches — for the New York Giants, that’s not just a saying, it’s survival.

Everything hinges on a battered and inconsistent offensive line finding stability in 2025.

One more collapse, and the house of cards could fall again.

A promising start undone by injury and inconsistency

Last season began with cautious optimism.

Andrew Thomas looked like a franchise cornerstone at left tackle, and John Michael Schmitz seemed ready to take a leap at center.

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But optimism quickly gave way to chaos.

Thomas missed significant time with injury, and Schmitz struggled with both snapping and protection assignments. Greg Van Roten held his own at times but was still exposed against top-tier interior rushers.

Without cohesion or health, the entire line unraveled — and so did the offense.

Russell Wilson can’t fix protection problems by himself

Bringing in Russell Wilson might stabilize the quarterback position, but even the most mobile signal-caller needs time to operate.

The Giants’ offensive line ranked 28th in pass protection last season (via PFF), and no quarterback can thrive behind that kind of pressure rate.

Wilson’s veteran savvy will help, but if defenders are in the backfield within two seconds, it won’t matter who’s under center.

Protection is the foundation, and right now, that foundation has cracks.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The front office played it safe — was that enough?

Rather than invest heavily in offensive line upgrades, the Giants took a measured approach this offseason.

They signed depth players and drafted Marcus Mbow in the fifth round — a player with tools but raw technique.

That’s not exactly a slam-dunk solution for a unit in need of reliability.

The Giants are banking on continuity, hoping a healthy unit can build chemistry and return to form.

But “hoping” is a dangerous strategy in the NFL.

Health and timing will dictate success

When fully healthy, the Giants’ line flashed moments of competence in 2024.

The issue wasn’t just talent — it was timing, cohesion, and the simple reality of bodies being unavailable week after week.

If Thomas can stay upright, if Schmitz develops into a leader, and if someone emerges at right guard, the entire offense benefits.

But if not, expect another year of check-downs, sacks, and stalled drives.

This line is the fuse on a ticking bomb — and it’s up to the coaching staff to keep it from exploding.

