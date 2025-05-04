Giants’ backup quarterback could become perfect trade bait during regular season

The New York Giants revamped their quarterback room this offseason, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency before trading up to take Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft.

Now the Giants have three quarterbacks who could potentially play for them in 2025 (although they would prefer to keep Dart developing behind the scenes for as long as they can). Wilson is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback this season, with Winston serving as his backup, and Dart just soaking up what he can from the two veterans.

However, if the Giants are pleased with Dart’s development mid-way through this season, Winston could become an attractive trade piece around the time of the deadline.

Could the Giants trade Jameis Winston at the deadline?

Winston is still a capable quarterback. He is a high-quality backup who has proven that he can still compete as a spot starter in emergency situations. He threw for over 300 yards in three of his seven starts with the Browns last season.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Quarterback-needy teams around the league might have an interest in acquiring Winston at the trade deadline. If, perhaps, a team had a competitive record, but their starting quarterback was injured and expected to miss several weeks, that team could look at Winston as the perfect veteran option to get them over the hump while biding time for the starter’s return.

The Giants could view this as a unique opportunity to gain draft capital mid-season as well. They wouldn’t be weakening their starting lineup in any way with this move, as Wilson would remain the starter. However, they would be calling upon the rookie Dart to step up in a larger role, which could create hesitancy.

A quarterback trade would depend on Jaxson Dart’s readiness

Whether or not a move like this would be made is dependent on Dart’s development. If by the mid-way point of the season, Dart has impressed during practice and has seemingly learned enough to start games in an emergency, then the Giants might be comfortable moving on from Winston, adding an extra draft pick and promoting Dart to second string.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The biggest knock on Dart as a prospect coming out of Ole Miss was his lack of experience in an NFL-style offense. He was spectacular for the Rebels, tossing for 4,279 yards with a 29-6 TD-INT ratio. However, he played in a notoriously quarterback-friendly offensive scheme orchestrated by HC Lane Kiffin. The plan, seemingly, is for Dart to take the entirety of his rookie season to sit, learn, and grow into a professional quarterback. Trading Winston away might disrupt that plan — and that’s the last plan that the Giants want to knock off course.

The Giants aren’t paying Winston much, as he is signed to only a two-year, $8 million deal. Offloading his $4 million salary would be easy — and potentially lucrative. If a team is desperate for quarterback stability, the Giants could take advantage and add a mid-round draft pick in the process. But only if they feel Dart is ready to play at the professional level. If not, then they should err on the side of caution and maintain their current development plan for Dart.