Giants’ assistant GM shuts down trade rumors for veteran backup quarterback

Earlier this week, it had been reported that teams were calling with interest in trading for New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Giants are rolling with Russell Wilson as their starter this season, and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart has looked stellar in the preseason. Behind those two are Winston and Tommy DeVito.

Unlikely to hold four quarterbacks on the roster, speculation grew that Winston could be on the trade block. However, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown shut down those trade rumors on Tuesday afternoon.

Giants assistant GM shuts down Jameis Winston trade rumors

While speaking with the media, Brown made it clear that the Giants have no intention to trade Winston.

“I appreciate that people are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” Brown said (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

The Giants signed Winston to a two-year deal this offseason worth $8 million in total. The plan is for him to be a backup for Wilson this season and next season when Dart presumably takes over.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winston is playing an important role in the Giants’ locker room

Along with Wilson, Winston has played an instrumental role this summer as a mentor for Dart. The rookie has praised Winston’s leadership consistently throughout training camp and the preseason.

“When I first got here, the amount of knowledge in that quarterback room was very humbling,” Dart said of the Giants’ quarterback room on Saturday. “I’m just trying to catch up on a lot of information. I want to get on the same level as the guys in my room so I’m continuing to try to chase that each and every day and just listen.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winston was solid in the Giants’ second preseason game, going 6-of-11 passing with 110 yards and zero turnovers. The former 2015 No. 1 overall pick is regarded as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, making him a valuable trade commodity.

Nevertheless, the Giants are not currently interested in trading Winston, as they feel he can be a valuable piece of their quarterback room this season and next.