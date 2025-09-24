Giants are wasting a roster spot on a failed draft pick they refuse to admit

Former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt was meant to be a major contributor in the New York Giants’ offense this season.

He showed up to training camp with added mass on his frame and received glowing reviews from his teammates. This built anticipation for a breakout season finally forthcoming.

However, through three games, Hyatt has barely seen the field and has seemingly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff as the front office wastes a roster spot on a player they don’t seem to have any confidence in.

Jalin Hyatt has barely played this season

This season, Hyatt has seen the field for only six snaps across three games. He has yet to receive a target in the passing game and was not even sent into the game when Malik Nabers got banged up in Week 3 — undrafted rookie Beaux Collins replaced Nabers instead.

The Giants clearly do not trust Hyatt to see the field this regular season. He wasn’t impressive in the preseason, appearing in only two games, receiving eight targets, hauling in four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, but dropping three passes in the process.

After his issues hanging onto the ball, it’s not a shock that the Giants lack trust in Hyatt.

But if they don’t trust Hyatt to play at all in the regular season, it begs the question: why is he still on the Giants’ roster?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants could use an additional roster spot

The Giants have holes on their roster that need filling. With linebacker Micah McFadden and Darius Muasau sidelined due to injuries, they are incredibly thin at that position. They have also suffered injuries at running back and on special teams.

Even at wide receiver, the Giants are one injury away from a complete mess. Behind Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson, Collins and Hyatt are the only backup receivers.

The Giants elected not to hold return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette on their 53-man roster out of the summer, despite his ability to contribute on special teams and as a receiver. Instead, Hyatt is taking up that roster space, not contributing in either facet of the game.

Hyatt was a failed draft pick that the Giants are refusing to move on from. But, sooner or later, they will need to add talent to this roster, and Hyatt’s lack of usage will catch up with the team.