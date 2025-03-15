Giants are playing an unnecessarily risky game at right guard

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been walking a fine line when it comes to fixing their offensive line, particularly at right guard.

After reportedly being in the bidding for free-agent guard Will Fries, who ended up signing a long-term deal with the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants had multiple alternative options to shore up the position. Instead, they opted for a far riskier approach, leaving a major question mark at a spot they desperately need to solidify.

An Opportunity Missed in Kevin Zeitler

If the Giants were serious about upgrading at right guard, they could have landed Kevin Zeitler on a one-year, $9 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. That type of contract seems like a no-brainer for a veteran presence who would have instantly upgraded their interior line.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, the Giants chose a less aggressive approach, bringing back Greg Van Roten and signing Aaron Stinnie as a depth piece. While those moves add competition, they don’t provide the kind of security a proven starter like Zeitler would have brought to the table.

Evan Neal’s Position Change Adds Another Layer of Uncertainty

One of the more notable plans the Giants seem to be entertaining is moving Evan Neal from tackle to guard. Despite Neal’s desire to remain at tackle, the team is reportedly considering transitioning him inside, which would essentially make this an open competition for the right guard job.

Neal has struggled significantly at tackle, and while moving him to guard could theoretically simplify his responsibilities, it remains a major unknown. A position switch at the NFL level isn’t always seamless, and the Giants are taking a leap of faith by assuming it will work.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Giants Still in the Market for a Right Guard?

Their reported interest in Fries suggests they aren’t entirely sold on their in-house options, which means they could still re-enter the market for a legitimate starter. One intriguing possibility is Teven Jenkins, a 27-year-old who spent last season at left guard with the Chicago Bears. Jenkins put together an impressive campaign over 738 snaps, excelling in pass protection.

The challenge with Jenkins is that he has primarily played on the left side. If the Giants want him at right guard, they’d either have to convince him to make the switch or move Jon Runyan back to his old position on the right. That’s a potential solution, but one that requires the Giants to make a decision quickly, as other teams could get involved in the market.

A Crucial Position in a Crucial Offseason

If the Giants are serious about bringing in a veteran quarterback in free agency or potentially drafting a rookie signal-caller, they need to have a stable offensive line. Leaving right guard as an open competition could work out, but it’s an unnecessarily risky strategy when there are still proven players available. The offensive line has been a problem for years, and this isn’t the time to be gambling on what-ifs.