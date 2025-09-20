Giants are insistent on making starting running back a kick returner despite obvious risks

The New York Giants are testing a new strategy on special teams.

In Week 1, they had starting slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson returning kicks.

However, after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff in that game, the Giants subbed Robinson out and put starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. back deep as a kick returner in Week 2.

The Giants are likely keeping Tyrone Tracy Jr. on special teams

Despite the obvious injury risks, the Giants plan on keeping Tracy out there as a kick returner in Week 3.

“He has good vision,” Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial explained to the media. “It makes us very confident in him to have the ability to be used back there as a returner.”

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As a result of his increased usage on special teams, Tracy saw his playing time on offense cut back last week.

Instead, rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo led the team in carries and rushing yards.

Playing Tracy as a returner comes with obvious risks

Tracy’s role as a kick returner led to a diminished role on offense.

It could also lead to an increased risk of injury. The Giants have been burned by kick return injuries in the past.

Under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson missed time after suffering an injury on a punt return.

Robinson was injured on a kick return in Week 1.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Skattebo’s increased role, Tracy is still a crucial component in the Giants’ offense. Keeping him healthy and available in the backfield is necessary.

While he does provide a spark on special teams, the Giants must be careful not to compromise their offense by risking Tracy and a potential injury on kick returns.