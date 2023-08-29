Giants announce 10 team captains for the 2023 season

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced the team’s 10 captains for the upcoming 2023 regular season. The players voted on the captains listed below who were officially named this afternoon ahead of the finalization of the regular season roster.
The New York Giants 2023 Team Captains:
- Daniel Jones
- Saquon Barkley
- Andrew Thomas
- Darren Waller
- Graham Gano
- Dexter Lawrence
- Bobby Okereke
- Adoree’ Jackson
- Xavier McKinney
- Leonard Williams
Daboll told reporters that 22 players received captain votes this summer, indicating the high quality of character in Big Blue’s locker room. He also mentioned that players voted on a ballot listing the top six captains with positions combined, not separated.
Among the surprise selections on the list are a couple of newcomers. LB Bobby Okereke and TE Darren Waller will both be captains after being acquired by New York this offseason.
QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, LT Andrew Thomas, DT Dexter Lawrence, K Graham Gano, S Xavier McKinney, and DT Leonard Williams are all returning captains. Waller and Okereke are joined by veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson as the team’s three new captains for the upcoming season.