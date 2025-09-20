Giants’ Andrew Thomas situation is forcing an offensive line shuffle

The New York Giants are desperate for a win as they prepare to meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter Week 3 without a victory, and the Giants know their margin for error is shrinking quickly. The biggest question hanging over them is whether star left tackle Andrew Thomas will be healthy enough to return to the field.

The Andrew Thomas dilemma

All week long, there has been cautious optimism about Thomas suiting up. The Giants have been ramping him up in practice, but as of now, it’s considered a true 50/50 decision. Thomas is still recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him for much of last year, and the team doesn’t want to risk a setback by pushing him too soon.

If Thomas isn’t ready, rookie Marcus Mbow will once again be tasked with protecting the blind side. For a fifth-round pick who never played left tackle in college, his debut last week was surprisingly steady.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Marcus Mbow seizes his chance

Thrown into action after veteran James Hudson’s disastrous outing, Mbow held his own. Across 37 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just two pressures, showing composure against a strong Dallas front. His athleticism and recovery skills gave the Giants a fighting chance to keep drives alive, something Hudson had completely derailed.

Hudson’s performance was historically poor—four penalties and a sack surrendered on the first drive alone. It was clear the Giants couldn’t afford to keep him in, and Mbow may have permanently leapfrogged him on the depth chart.

The roster juggling act

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that the Giants could take the unusual step of dressing nine offensive linemen on Sunday. That would likely include Thomas, Hudson, and Mbow, giving the coaching staff flexibility depending on how the game unfolds.

If Thomas is active but not starting, it’s possible he’ll be placed on a snap count, easing his way back rather than throwing him into a full workload. That, however, comes at the cost of using up a valuable roster spot—an indication of just how much the Giants value having their All-Pro-caliber tackle available in any capacity.

Why the Giants might take the risk

The Giants are 0–2 and staring down a brutal early-season stretch. Leaving Thomas out another week could be the smart long-term move, but the urgency of avoiding an 0–3 start may force their hand. It’s the type of gamble teams in their position often feel compelled to take.

Ideally, Week 4 against the Chargers would be the safer target for Thomas’ return. That would give him an extra week of practice to adjust, allowing his body to ease into game speed. But the pressure of prime time against the defending champions is hard to ignore.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

A pivotal decision

The Giants know how much is riding on this game. Without Thomas, they’ll be leaning heavily on Mbow, who will once again be thrust into the fire. With Thomas, they may have a stabilizing force back in the lineup—but one who isn’t yet at 100 percent.

Either way, the left tackle position will be under the spotlight Sunday night, and how the Giants handle it could shape the outcome of their season.