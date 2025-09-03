Giants’ Andrew Thomas has ‘realistic possibility’ to play in Week 1

The New York Giants are hoping to get star left tackle Andrew Thomas back on the field as soon as possible.

Thomas missed 11 games last season due to a foot injury that required surgery. He missed the majority of the summer on the PUP list but returned to practice recently.

With Week 1 right around the corner, there is no guarantee that Thomas will be ready to suit up for the season opener. However, the Giants remain hopeful that Thomas will be out there to protect Russell Wilson’s blindside.

Andrew Thomas still has a chance to play in Week 1

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, there is a “realistic possibility” that Thomas will play in Week 1, depending on how much he is able to practice this week.

“Giants back to practice Wednesday afternoon preparing for Week 1 vs Commanders. Big day for LT Andrew Thomas who is looking to log his first 11-on-11 reps since foot injury last year,” Raanan wrote on X.

“There remains a realistic possibility Thomas plays this week. Next two days of practice vital.”

If Thomas is able to fully participate in the team’s next two practices, then he should be able to suit up on Sunday.

This would be a major boost to the team’s offense. In Thomas’s last fully healthy season in 2022, he was named a second-team All-Pro.

Thomas isn’t fully confident that he will suit up for the Giants in Week 1

However, Thomas gave a discouraging update last week when asked about his injury recovery.

“I want to be back, but if I don’t feel comfortable to be able to perform at the level I think I can, I don’t think it makes sense for me to be out there,” Thomas explained (h/t SNY).

These upcoming practices will be crucial for Thomas as he determines whether or not he is physically ready and comfortable to play in Week 1.

Facing a divisional opponent in the Washington Commanders on the road, this is a crucial game for the Giants to kick off their season. Having their best players fully healthy and ready to go will be necessary.