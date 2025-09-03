Giants’ Brian Daboll might already be ready to turn to the rookie QB: ‘I love you’

The New York Giants are thrilled with what they have in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after an impressive preseason campaign.

They traded up to select him with the 25th overall pick in the draft, marking Dart as the team’s next franchise quarterback.

But for now, Dart is playing the waiting game behind veteran starting quarterback Russell Wilson. But how long will that wait last?

One beat writer covering the team feels like Dart will become the Giants’ starting quarterback sooner than anticipated.

Giants HC Brian Daboll might be ready to turn to Jaxson Dart

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is head over heels for Jaxson Dart, and could turn to him as the starter much sooner than most fans anticipate.

“I was in the #Giants locker room talking to Jaxson Dart after the preseason game with Jets when Brian Daboll walked over,” Hughes wrote on X.

“He shook Dart’s hand, looked him straight in eyes and just said ‘I love you.’ No emotion, no hug. Said it, then walked away.

“Staff, front office know he’s ready. They won’t hesitate to go to him.”

Hughes added to his report that the Giants could turn to Dart as early as Week 4 of this season.

This report broke just hours before the Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the season, which listed Dart as the second-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and ahead of Jameis Winston.

Dart was stellar in the preseason

Dart was dynamic in the preseason. He looked like one of the best players on the preseason field in all three of the Giants’ matchups and outplayed the rest of the quarterbacks on their roster.

In three preseason games, Dart completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding six carries for 52 yards and another score.

He also had several passes dropped, which would have added to his yardage total significantly.

Dart looked ready for an NFL Sunday afternoon game. He won’t get to play in one this weekend, but not too many weekends might pass before the Giants insert the rookie into the lineup.

There is serious buzz and excitement surrounding Dart coming out of a stellar summer. If the Giants feel like he gives them a better chance of making the playoffs than Russell Wilson, then a change will happen sooner, rather than later.