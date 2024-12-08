Giants advance in draft rankings, Jaguars do them a solid

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants now own the No. 2 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft order after their 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Giants could move up from No. 2 pick after Week 14 loss

The Giants (2-11) own the worst record in the NFL. According to Tankathon, they only trail the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) in the latest projected Draft rankings.

New York may not sit at No. 2 for much longer, though. The Raiders are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks from today. This is critical for the Giants, seeing that the Jaguars (3-10) own the second-worst record in the National Football League.

If the Raiders knock off the Jaguars in Week 16, New York could move ahead into the first-overall pick. The Raiders moving to 3-12 would place New York ahead of them in the draft order if they continue to lose.

The Jaguars helped the Giants move up the draft order

Entering Week 14, the Giants held the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, placed behind the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, though, moving them down the draft order and the Giants consequently up.

The Giants’ strength of schedule and inability to rack up wins suggests that they could lose out the rest of the way this season. They will face the Super Bowl-contending Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in their next matchup, followed by the Atlanta Falcons (6-7), Indianapolis Colts (6-7), and Super Bowl-contending Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) in their final game of the campaign.

Giants own highest chance to land top picks in 2025 Draft

According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, New York now has the highest probability to land the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 with a 40.1 percent chance. They also have the highest chance to land in the top five at 90.7 percent.

Whether the pendulum swings in the former direction or not, the Raiders and Jaguars’ matchup will be pivotal toward final placements on the Draft board.