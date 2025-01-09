Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson says ‘fearless’ rookie cornerback is a star in the making

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The saving grace for the New York Giants in their disappointing 2024 season was their rookie draft class. Veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson spoke with Empire Sports Media’s own Ryan Garcia, highlighting one “fearless” rookie cornerback who stepped up in a major way this season for the Giants, establishing himself as a rising star in New York.

Adoree’ Jackson thinks Giants rookie CB Dru Phillips is a star in the making

On Wednesday night, Jackson was in Hoboken, New Jersey hosting a public meet-and-greet at Bodega Cards while promoting his new business for which he is the co-founder, PorchPals, which helps protect against package theft.

During an exclusive interview at the event, Garcia asked Jackson for his thoughts on Giants rookie CB Dru Phillips. Jackson expressed excitement for the youngster’s future, saying that he has all the characteristics to be something special in this league:

“I just like that he’s fearless,” Jackson told Garcia. “As a DB you gotta have a short-term memory and I think he has that in general just about life. Some things may not go his way, ‘Alright, let me see how I can do better and get to it the next time.’ I see a lot of poise in him, a lot of fight, and a lot of characteristics that will make him a great player.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phillips finished his rookie season as the No. 13 highest-graded (77.6 overall) rookie in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just 373 yards from 335 snaps in coverage this season while totaling 71 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Phillips is one of the Giants’ most exciting young players, adding intrigue to a youthful defensive backfield that aims to take a step forward in 2025.

Jackson co-founds PorchPals

The press release provided by Maxx Management’s Jake Duhaime detailed Jackson’s venture as the co-founder of Porch Pals:

“Porch piracy is a growing problem, with over 920 million packages stolen in New York City in 2023, totaling nearly $16 billion in losses. Sports memorabilia and card collectors are particularly vulnerable due to the high value of their items. PorchPals, founded by Adoree’ Jackson, offers a subscription-based solution that provides theft insurance for doorstep deliveries, ensuring peace of mind for consumers. “This event aims to raise awareness about porch piracy and educate collectors on how PorchPals can protect their valuable purchases. “PorchPals is the first subscription-based porch theft insurance provider in the U.S., co-founded by Adoree’ Jackson and serial entrepreneur James Moore. The platform offers automatic coverage for doorstep deliveries, ensuring affordable and reliable protection backed by top-tier insurance professionals. For more information, visit www.porchpals.com.”

Jackson could be on his way out of the Big Apple this offseason as an impending free agent. The eight-year NFL veteran is focusing on life off the field as well here as he ventures into the business world amidst his final playing seasons.