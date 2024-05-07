Giants add former CFL star quarterback to roster

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants may have missed out on securing a young quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that didn’t stop them from bolstering their roster with depth. On Tuesday, they signed Nathan Rourke off waivers after the New England Patriots released him on Monday.

The Giants are aiming to foster competition at the position, potentially viewing Rourke as a “stash and save” option for future development.

Giants Add Depth with Nathan Rourke

Last season, Rourke spent the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars but didn’t make any appearances after a successful stint in the CFL in 2022. In his second CFL season, Rourke played 10 games and completed 255 passes with a 78.7% completion rate, throwing for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 10 interceptions.

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants added Rourke as a camp body, though it’s yet to be seen how he will fit into the team’s plans. The former Ohio quarterback has a strong chance of securing a spot on the practice squad. Interestingly, Rourke had initially tried out for the Giants during their 2021 rookie camp as a receiver but was not signed. Now, at 25 years old, the Giants appear to see potential in him as a quarterback.

Rourke will aim to showcase his skills and adaptability to secure his place on the roster while the Giants seek to maximize his strengths and refine his role.