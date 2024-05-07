Giants legendary offensive lineman is back with the team as a scout

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a significant hire to their scout department this week, as team legend Chris Snee has returned to the organization as a scout.

The now 42-year-old Snee spent a decade with the Giants from 2004-13 and won two Super Bowls with them in 2007 and 2011. Primarily a guard for the team, he was instrumental to their success and made the Pro Bowl four times while also being selected to an All-Pro team three consecutive seasons from 2008-10.

Chris Snee has wanted to return to the organization for years

A reunion between Snee and the Giants was only a matter of time, as according to the New York Post, Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed a huge desire to add him to the scout team back in 2022. Snee has NFL coaching experience under his belt, as he was a scout on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ staff in 2019.

The Giants will lean on Snee to help improve their offensive line

After a rough year from the offensive line in 2023, adding one of the greatest offensive linemen in the history of the franchise to the staff should pay dividends for New York. Last season, the Giants allowed 85 sacks, the second-worst mark by any team in a single season in NFL history. Since 2019, they have allowed the most sacks out of any team in the NFL at 265 sacks given up.

The Giants have made offseason additions to the offensive line, signing guards Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan back in March, making 2024’s version slated to feature a veteran-heavy group. Younger players like Evan Neal, who was expected to be leading the charge with Andrew Thomas at the offensive line but hasn’t panned out thus far, will look to make significant strides in their game and become more impactful pieces to the team.

The hope is that hiring Snee to the staff will contribute to much-improved play from their offensive line, which will be the catalyst to any success the Giants hope to have in the years to come.