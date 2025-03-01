Giants a ‘good situation’ in eyes of NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect

Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Cam Ward had nothing but good things to say about his meeting with the New York Giants at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Cam Ward thinks the Giants would be a good situation

Per Giants.com’s Dan Salomone, Ward said this regarding the Giants:

“It went real well, especially getting a chance to watch their offense, watch the players they have in Malik [Nabers]. The defense they have is a good defense. It’s a lot of similar concepts as what I did in my previous years at Incarnate Ward and Miami. I think just from a situation standpoint, all teams looking for a quarterback are going to be good situations.”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Giants should be encouraged by Ward’s confidence

The Giants are in need of a difference-maker who can help them become a winning franchise again, and soon. Ward’s familiarity with their scheme signals that he could seamlessly transition into the NFL in their ranks.

The 22-year-old also noted that he has no concerns with the major spotlight that would come with playing in New York. Being able to handle the pressure of playing in the most grueling media market for a storied franchise like the Giants is also paramount for the franchise when considering who to make their next QB of the future.

Should Ward slip on draft night, the Giants could luck up on the promising gunslinger. An efficient, 4,000-plus passing yards performer out of Miami, the 2024 ACC Player of the Year has said all the right things for New York’s front office to mull prior to furthering their evaluations at his Pro Day in leadup to draft day.