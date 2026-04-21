Connor Hughes of SNY dropped what might be the most direct mock draft statement of the entire pre-draft cycle regarding the New York Giants. “They’re taking Downs,” a head coach told Connor. No hedging, no qualifications, no “if available.” Just a flat declaration from someone with legitimate organizational sourcing that the Giants have a plan and it involves the Ohio State safety with the fifth overall pick.

Whether or not that holds up between now and draft night, it’s the most concrete signal we’ve gotten about New York’s direction at the top of the board, and it’s worth taking seriously.

Who Caleb Downs Is

Downs was not going to wow anyone at the combine. His athletic testing is fine but unremarkable for a top-five pick, and in a draft class with genuinely freakish athletes at other positions, he stands out more for his mind than his measurables. Hughes put it plainly: “While not an elite athlete, Downs is remarkably smart, tough, dependable and capable of anchoring the back-end of a secondary for the next decade.”

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That is the entire case for Downs in one sentence, and it’s a compelling one if you’re willing to set aside the positional value debate.

This past season at Ohio State, he played 682 snaps, collected 58 tackles, allowed 168 yards in coverage with zero touchdowns, picked off two passes, broke up one more, and made 35 run-game stops. None of those numbers are flashy in isolation. Together they paint the picture of a safety who is never in the wrong place, never out of position, and always in control of what’s happening around him. He reads formations before the snap, diagnoses screens before they develop, and closes on ball carriers with the kind of aggression that doesn’t always show up on highlight reels but absolutely shows up on film.

The Positional Value Question

Spending the fifth overall pick on a safety is going to generate debate, and it should. Historically, safeties drafted this high rarely justify the investment relative to what teams could get at offensive line, pass rusher, or quarterback. The Giants already have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the edge, so pass rush is covered. The offensive line needs work, but the talent at that position in this class doesn’t have the same ceiling.

What the Giants’ secondary does have is a significant need. Adding Downs doesn’t just improve the back end, it gives John Harbaugh a foundation to build around at a position that has cost them in crucial games over the past few seasons. If Hughes is right that this decision is already made, the Giants believe the ten-year anchor at safety is worth more to their specific situation than the alternatives available at five.

Not every top-five pick needs to be a pass rusher or a left tackle. Sometimes the right player is the right player regardless of where he lines up.