Giants’ $54 million secondary investment will change everything for the defense

Some fixes don’t require a full overhaul—just the right piece in the right place.

For the New York Giants, rebuilding the secondary wasn’t about chasing the flashiest names. It was about finding someone who could quietly change the dynamic of a unit that has consistently underperformed.

Enter Paulson Adebo.

His addition this offseason may not have made the loudest headlines, but make no mistake—it could be the most important move Big Blue made.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Banks needed help, and now he’s got it

Deonte Banks was thrown into the fire last season as the Giants’ CB1, and the results were uneven at best.

He struggled in man coverage, gave up big plays, and looked overwhelmed against elite wideouts. Still, he has raw talent.

What he needed was insulation—someone who could take the heat off and allow him to develop at a more natural pace.

Adebo gives him exactly that.

A legitimate top corner when healthy, Adebo will slide into the CB1 role and instantly allow Banks to shift to WR2 coverage.

It’s not a demotion—it’s a chance to breathe, reset, and grow without carrying the entire load.

A high-ceiling, high-variance playmaker

Paulson Adebo doesn’t play it safe—and that’s part of the appeal.

In 2023, he played 948 snaps, allowing 753 yards but also recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

He’s the kind of corner who might give up a deep shot one play and come down with a pick the next. There’s a volatility to his game, but also an edge.

Even last season, limited to 436 snaps due to injury, he still posted three interceptions and seven pass breakups while surrendering just one touchdown.

Now fully cleared and entering his prime at 25 years old, the Giants believe they’ve found someone who can do more than hold his own—he can tilt the field.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The contract gives flexibility and upside

Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million deal with $38.5 million guaranteed—a commitment, but not a handcuff.

The contract includes an out after year two, with only $5 million in dead money if they decide to move on.

If he becomes the player they expect, the $19 million cap hit in year three could look like a bargain in a rising market.

It’s a smart deal—one that balances risk and reward for a player with legitimate CB1 upside.

A better pass rush only adds to the equation

It’s not just the secondary that’s improved—the Giants have beefed up their pass rush this offseason, which will help every defensive back on the field.

A stronger front means quicker pressure, fewer clean looks, and more opportunities for corners to make plays.

Adebo’s instincts and ball skills should flourish in a scheme where quarterbacks are rushed into decisions.

And for Banks, it means more manageable assignments and better matchups as he continues to grow into his role.

Giants’ secondary is finally built to compete

This isn’t just about adding talent—it’s about building a complete picture.

Adebo, Banks, and new safety Javon Holland form a trio that can compete, adjust, and make life difficult for opposing passing attacks.

The Giants didn’t just get better—they got smarter with how they built this secondary.

And if Adebo plays to his potential, they may have quietly pulled off one of the steals of the offseason.

Popular Reading

Giants’ Week 1 offensive line prediction reveals key battle and early favorites