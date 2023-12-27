Giants: 3 wide receivers who disappointed in Week 16 loss

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just after New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll proclaimed that he’d lean on wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt for the rest of the 2023 season, both young talents failed to make an impact in their most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after a string of strong performances.

Robinson and Hyatt, along with fellow receiver Isaiah Hodgins, were nonfactors in what was otherwise a steady offensive performance from the Giants, especially down the stretch.

3 Key Giants Receivers Combine For Mere 16 Yards Against Eagles

Hyatt posted a dud on the affair while Hodgins was not looked at by Tommy DeVito in the first half, nor Tyrod Taylor, who spelled for DeVito and almost erased a 17-point deficit.

Meanwhile, Robinson caught three passes for 16 yards, bringing down only 42.3 percent of his targets, the latter two of which both marked his second-fewest of the season.

Robinson and Hyatt Are Still Works In Progress

Coach Daboll had good reason to profess his confidence in moving forward with his two young talents at wideout. Hyatt had dialed in a 109-yard performance en route to Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors in the Giants’ Week 12 win over the New England Patriots, while Robinson led the way for the Giants with 79 receiving yards and 36 rushing yards in their 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

Both fell victim to what many first and second-year players go through, being a typical off-game. As for Hodgins, he’s seen his productivity diminish increasingly, and with it his favor in offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s offense.

The Giants were led by Darius Slayton’s 90 receiving yards and got support with 43 yards from tight end Daniel Bellinger. The Giants have two games left on the year, giving Robinson, Hyatt, and Hodgins two more chances to end the year off on a good note.