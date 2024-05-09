Giants: 3 players who could break out in 2024

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants possess one of the NFL’s youngest rosters. They will rely on inexperienced players to break out and serve as the catalyst to success in 2024. Three second and third-year players stand out as potential breakout candidates.

The Giants have an emerging weapon in their receiving corps

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) reacts after a first down reception during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants improved their receiving corps this offseason as they worked to upgrade their offensive lineup following a disastrous 2023 season. But within their receiving corps is a third-year player primed to take a step forward: Wan’Dale Robinson.

Robinson will play second fiddle to Big Blue’s new primary wideout, first-round rookie Malik Nabers. But this role should open things up for Robinson and afford him easier opportunities to get the ball and make plays. In 2023, Robinson began to take that step forward, posting career-highs with 60 receptions and 525 yards, all while coming off a torn ACL from the 2022 season.

He averaged 4.9 yards after the catch per reception and dropped only three passes, proving to be a reliable underneath option for the Giants’ quarterbacks last season. As the team expands its offensive attack, Robinson’s usage should increase, leading to his emergence in 2024.

Taking over as the alpha dog in the secondary

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants lost some major pieces in their secondary this offseason. Xavier McKinney left for a massive payday with the Green Bay Packers in free agency and long-time starter cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is still unsigned and unlikely to return to the team. These departures are significant, however, they pave the way for cornerback Deonte Banks to rise as the team’s alpha dog in the secondary this season.

Entering his second season, Banks will be the lead cover-man in Big Blue’s secondary. The 2023 first-round pick had his share of growing pains as a rookie, but flashed his potential to become a top cornerback in this league. The 2024 season will afford him his first chance to develop into that high-end player.

Banks posted a solid stat line as a rookie, totaling 64 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses, and two interceptions. However, he did surrender 53 completions for 606 yards and four touchdowns in coverage, indicating there is room for improvement. As the leading man in the Giants’ secondary this season, Banks is in line for a breakout.

Developing in the trenches

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have struggled to develop their young talents on the offensive line in recent years as the unit has continuously ranked among the worst in the league. They have attempted to solve that issue, though, investing significant draft capital and cap space into the unit. One of their big-time acquisitions was center John Michael Schmitz, who they drafted in the second round last season.

Schmitz’s rookie season did not go as planned. He missed four games due to injuries and performed poorly in his 13 starts. Schmitz’s 41.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranked dead-last among all centers in the NFL. He surrendered 30 total pressures and five sacks while also committing four penalties on the year.

But there is reason for optimism surrounding Schmitz entering 2024. The Giants hired a new offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo, this offseason to hopefully aid in the development of their younger players. Plus, Schmitz has better talent around him, as the Giants have upgraded with veteran acquisitions at both guard spots. This should allow Schmitz to play more comfortably. If he stays healthy this season, Schmitz could finally meet the expectations he was handed when he was selected in the second round of last year’s draft.