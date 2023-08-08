Giants: 3 biggest takeaways from first unofficial depth chart

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart this morning ahead of their joint practices with the Detroit Lions. While the depth chart appears mostly as expected, it does reveal some crucial information about some of the position battles that have taken shape this summer.

Darnay Holmes is still the leading man out of the nickel

The Giants are holding an “open competition” at nickel cornerback this summer. Veteran CB Darnay Holmes has been competing with the likes of second-year CB Cor’Dale Flott, as well as Zyon Gilbert and Bobby McCain. Despite routinely being beaten by opposing receivers in practice, Holmes is still listed as the first-team nickel corner on the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart.

Flott has played well throughout the summer and could still easily win the position battle by the end of the summer. The second-year corner arrived at training camp “bulked-up” and has been making plays throughout the practices. Ultimately, this is a position that could be settled through the preseason games.

Darrian Beavers is winning the race at No. 2 LB

Newly-signed linebacker Bobby Okereke is the lead man in the center of the Giants’ defense. But next to him, New York has had a position battle take shape throughout training camp for the No. 2 LB spot. Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden have been competing for the starting gig throughout the summer. If the first unofficial depth chart is any indicator, Beavers is winning the race for the position.

The Giants’ first unofficial depth chart listed Beavers as the first-team WILL linebacker, penciling him in as the starter next to Okereke. Beavers is entering his second season in the NFL after missing the entirety of his rookie year with a torn ACL. Now back and healthy, Beavers is gunning for the starting job in the middle of Wink Martindale’s defense.

The Giants’ offensive line is taking shape

Second-round rookie John Michael Schmitz is already listed as the first-team center in the first unofficial depth chart. While Schmitz opening the regular season as the starter was expected, New York could have eased him into the starting lineup throughout the preseason. Instead, he is likely to get the nod as early as this Friday’s preseason opener.

To the left of Schmitz is a crucial position battle at left guard. Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu have been competing for the first-team reps at that position. On the first unofficial depth chart, Bredeson is listed as the starter. Interestingly, Ezeudu is not even listed as the second-team left guard; that title belongs to Tyre Phillips at the moment.

Ezeudu is listed as the second-team right guard, but his name does not even appear under the left guard position. The likely takeaway here is that these first unofficial depth charts being released across the league are truly as unofficial as they come.

Mark Glowinski is still listed as the first-team right guard despite losing some practice snaps with the starters to Bredeson. Of course, the first-team left tackle is manned by All-Pro talent Andrew Thomas while Evan Neal is listed as the starter at right tackle. Matt Peart is currently filling in for Neal, however, as the latter is in concussion protocol.