Giants’ 25th overall pick is being viewed as a steal — one expert calls him top-10 talent

Every now and then, a team finds a player who feels like destiny—a prospect whose raw tools and demeanor spark something deeper.

For the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart might be that guy.

He hasn’t played a snap yet, but there’s a growing sense within the building that the franchise’s future just arrived quietly through the back door of the first round.

And Brian Daboll can barely contain his excitement.

A bold trade for a bold vision

The Giants didn’t sit back and hope Dart would fall into their lap.

Instead, they packaged their second-round pick and a pair of third-rounders—this year and next—to move up with the Houston Texans and select him at No. 25 overall.

For some teams, that would feel like a gamble. For the Giants, it felt like a conviction play.

Daboll and GM Joe Schoen saw a quarterback worth building around, even if the league let him slide.

And if Dart becomes what many believe he can, that price will look like a bargain.

Letting him learn the right way

There’s no quarterback controversy in New York—for now.

Russell Wilson is the starter, a veteran presence with Super Bowl experience and plenty to pass down.

For Dart, that means time to breathe, develop, and absorb everything he can from a future Hall of Famer and one of the sharpest offensive coaches in football.

This is the kind of structure most rookie quarterbacks can only dream of.

There’s no rush. But there is plenty of opportunity.

The numbers don’t lie—Dart can flat-out play

Last season at Ole Miss, Dart completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just six interceptions.

His adjusted completion rate (77.7%) was one of the best in the country, and his turnover-worthy play rate sat at just 2.2%.

That level of ball control, paired with aggressive downfield success, made evaluators take notice.

But Dart wasn’t just a pocket passer—he added 648 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

He brings mobility, size, and a live arm. And that’s the exact prototype Daboll loves to mold.

Some believe the Giants got a top-10 talent

If you ask Dan Orlovsky or others in the scouting community, Dart had top-10 talent written all over him.

He even told Pat McAfee on air that Dart should’ve gone inside the first 10 picks based on traits and film.

If the Giants walked away with that level of upside at No. 25, they might’ve pulled off the biggest steal of the entire draft.

It’s a bet on traits, development, and coaching—something New York hasn’t had the luxury of doing in years.

The excitement is real—and so is the patience

It’s rare to see a coaching staff this openly excited about a rookie who isn’t even starting.

But there’s a real belief inside the building that Dart might be the answer they’ve spent years searching for.

There’s no need to rush him onto the field. But make no mistake—the Giants are already thinking long-term.

And if the early signs are any indication, they might have finally found their guy.

