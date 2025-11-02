Giants’ 2026 NFL Draft plans could revolve around an elite wide receiver prospect

The Giants have been trying to patch together an offense that can actually scare opposing defenses. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart showing flashes of potential, the one thing missing remains obvious — reliable playmakers.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches on November 4, talk around the league continues to swirl. Many fans have been pounding the table for the Giants to make a run at Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. And sure, sending a second-round pick for a proven star would be a strong move, but time is running out, and the Giants seem more focused on the future than on patchwork solutions.

Jordyn Tyson could be the draft-day answer

If a trade doesn’t materialize, the 2026 NFL Draft could be where the Giants finally find their long-term fix. One name that’s quietly climbing boards is Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver who looks every bit the part of an emerging star.

Tyson has been one of college football’s most consistent and explosive pass-catchers this season. He’s hauled in 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 63.3% of his targets. Just as importantly, he’s only dropped one pass all year, showing the kind of reliability the Giants’ offense has been desperate for.

Tyson’s versatility stands out — he’s lined up in the slot on roughly a quarter of his snaps but spends most of his time on the outside. That balance gives any offensive coordinator flexibility in how to deploy him, especially alongside someone like Malik Nabers.

A future pairing with Malik Nabers could be special

It’s easy to imagine the kind of dynamic offense the Giants could have with Tyson and Nabers healthy together. The two share similar strengths — smooth route running, quick separation, and the ability to make tough catches in traffic.

Nabers, recovering from his ACL tear, will need time to regain top form. Tyson could help bridge that gap, stepping in immediately as a dependable target while Nabers ramps back up. And once both are fully healthy, the duo could become one of the most exciting young tandems in the league.

Tyson’s game isn’t just about flash, though. He plays with toughness and balance, traits the Giants have historically valued in their receivers. His ability to adjust mid-route and fight for contested catches would give Dart the kind of trust he’s been missing since taking over under center.

Building something sustainable around Dart

For once, the Giants have a legitimate young quarterback worth investing in. Dart has shown poise, arm talent, and mobility, but his supporting cast remains inconsistent. Investing in players who can grow with him — not just patchwork veterans — is the only way this franchise builds real stability.

Adding Jordyn Tyson wouldn’t just fill a hole. It would give the Giants an identity — fast, young, and capable of stretching defenses every single week.

So maybe the Giants don’t need to panic before the trade deadline. Maybe the real win is waiting in the draft, where a player like Tyson could help turn potential into production.