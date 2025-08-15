Giants’ 1st round bust looking ‘outstanding’ in joint practices

The New York Giants are squeezing whatever value they can from former first-round pick Evan Neal this season.

After declining his fifth-year option, they’ve essentially put him on a one-year trial to prove he belongs in their future.

Now 24, Neal has been shifted from tackle to guard, a move that could finally unlock his untapped potential in the trenches.

Training camp brings a glimpse of promise

Neal’s performances this summer have been inconsistent, but there are encouraging flashes worth noting from recent practices.

Giants reporter Bob Papa even called him “outstanding” during joint practices with the New York Jets earlier this week.

It’s a small sample, but for a player whose career has been riddled with struggles, momentum matters heading into September.

Right guard battle offers Neal a real opening

The Giants appear to be leaving the right guard spot open as a potential landing spot for Neal to seize.

Currently, veteran Greg Van Roten holds the job, but he’s a steady-at-best option who doesn’t offer much long-term upside.

If Neal stacks strong practices and gains consistency, he could overtake Van Roten and solidify himself as the primary starter.

Why the move to guard could stick

For Neal, the shift inside is a fresh start — fewer edge rushers, more controlled space, and a cleaner path forward.

It’s a bit like moving a shaky outfielder to first base in baseball — less range to cover, more focus on fundamentals.

His power and size can be better leveraged against interior defenders, which could mask the issues that plagued him at tackle.

Even depth value would be a win

While the Giants hope Neal becomes a viable starter, even reliable depth would be more than they’ve gotten in years past.

An offensive line’s durability often hinges on its backups, and Neal earning that role still carries meaningful roster value.

For a franchise still searching for stability up front, any positive step from Neal could prove significant in the long run.