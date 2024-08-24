Giants’ 1st round bust has a chance to turn the chapter

The New York Giants have their starting offensive line set for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite newly signed left guard Jon Runyan dealing with a shoulder injury, he is expected to reclaim his position once his rehab concludes.

Giants’ Right Tackle Position Overhauled

The right tackle position has seen a significant change, with Jermaine Eluemunor taking over as the full-time starter after signing a two-year, $14 million deal this offseason.

Evan Neal’s Battle for Redemption

At backup offensive tackle, former first-round pick Evan Neal is fighting to make a name for himself once again. The 23-year-old, who is recovering from foot surgery, is expected to suit up on Saturday and gain some valuable reps against the New York Jets and their backups.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is coming off a challenging season in which he played only 460 snaps, allowing 29 pressures, two sacks, and committing five penalties. Over his career, he has logged 1,322 offensive snaps, surrendering 81 pressures and 10 sacks. This trajectory marks a decline in his development, but offensive coordinator Carmen Bricillo is focused on helping Neal turn the corner.

Neal’s Humility and Determination

Neal has shown humility this offseason, recognizing that his role has been reduced and understanding that he must fight for any opportunity to prove himself.

“Whatever role that the team has for me, I’m going to embrace it. So, whether that’s starting or not starting, I’m here to contribute to the team, and I’m going to do everything in my power to do so.”

The Path to Reclaiming His Potential

Selected 7th overall just two years ago, Neal’s journey has been tumultuous, but that doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back and display the talent he showcased at Alabama. As one of the top offensive tackle prospects in his draft class, Neal was known for his blend of athleticism and strength. There’s talk of cross-training him at guard, where he can better utilize his anchor, given that his reaction timing at tackle has been slow over the past two years.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Chance to Prove Himself

With most starters sitting out, Neal has a prime opportunity to secure a role as a second-stringer. Given the injuries that have plagued the Giants in recent seasons, it’s likely Neal will get a chance to make significant strides.

Neal’s journey with the Giants is far from over, and with the right adjustments and opportunities, he could still emerge as a key contributor to the team’s offensive line.