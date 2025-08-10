Giants’ $12 million offensive line investment was a disaster

For reasons that still feel unclear, the New York Giants handed James Hudson a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason.

The deal includes an out after the first year, though it comes with $2.3 million in dead money if they cut ties early.

It’s a sizable investment for a swing tackle who has never consistently played at even an average NFL level in his career.

A track record that doesn’t justify the price tag

Hudson, now entering his fifth season, logged just 222 snaps for the Cleveland Browns last year in a rotational role.

Over 159 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle, he surrendered 15 pressures — hardly the numbers of a reliable blindside protector.

He’s always profiled more as an available depth piece than a difference-maker, which makes the Giants’ spending spree puzzling.

Especially when considering they signed Jermaine Eluemunor for just slightly more the offseason prior — a proven, versatile starter.

Preseason debut brings fresh concerns

Against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Hudson’s performance went from questionable to concerning in a hurry.

Filling in for Andrew Thomas at left tackle, he was flagged for multiple penalties that stalled offensive drives early in the game.

Worse, he consistently lost in pass protection, forcing the quarterback into rushed throws and collapsing pockets within seconds.

For a player expected to provide stability when called upon, it was a jarring display that drew plenty of sideline frustration.

Mbow’s upside becoming harder to ignore

Meanwhile, rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow flashed encouraging traits, seeing time at both right and left tackle.

His footwork and balance looked raw but promising, and unlike Hudson, he avoided the kind of glaring breakdowns that disrupt entire drives.

If Mbow continues progressing, the Giants may have little choice but to give him more opportunities in live-game situations.

It would be a bold move, but sometimes teams are forced to accelerate the timeline when a veteran struggles early.

Giants need more than just “available” depth

Depth in the NFL isn’t just about having a warm body available — it’s about having someone who can hold the line.

Hudson’s early showing didn’t inspire confidence that he can be that player, especially against quality competition.

The Giants invested in him expecting insurance for their starting tackles, but right now it feels more like a gamble than a guarantee.

Unless Hudson can rebound quickly, the Giants might be staring at another costly contract misstep before the regular season even starts.