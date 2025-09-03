Giants’ $100 million secondary investment is going to be tested immediately

The New York Giants will waste no time proving their offseason investments when they take on Washington in Week 1.

Sunday’s matchup won’t be a soft landing — they’ll face Jayden Daniels, one of football’s most dynamic young quarterbacks.

Adding to the challenge, they’ll also have to deal with Terry McLaurin, fresh off signing a lucrative three-year extension.

It’s exactly the type of early-season test that will show whether New York’s revamped secondary is ready to meet expectations.

Giants invested big in the secondary

The Giants committed over $100 million this offseason to rebuild a defensive backfield that struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

They signed Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract with $38.5 million guaranteed, a calculated bet on his bounce-back.

At free safety, they brought in Jevon Holland on a three-year, $45.3 million deal that includes $30.3 million guaranteed.

Both contracts include team-friendly outs after year two, giving the Giants flexibility if performance or health becomes a concern.

Jevon Holland looking for redemption

Holland, once among the league’s best safeties, endured a rough 2024 season on a collapsing Miami Dolphins defense.

Over 854 snaps, he gave up 302 yards in coverage, three touchdowns, and saw his efficiency dip noticeably from prior years.

Still just 25, he brings instincts, speed, and leadership that the Giants hope will stabilize the back end immediately.

If Holland returns to form, he’s capable of anchoring the secondary and providing balance to their aggressive defensive front.

Paulson Adebo brings aggression

Adebo was off to a strong 2024 before a fractured leg ended his season prematurely, clouding his free agency outlook.

The Giants took advantage, signing him at value with hopes his turnover-forcing style translates in coordinator Shane Bowen’s system.

He can give up the occasional big play, but his ball-hawking mentality could be pivotal against quarterbacks like Daniels.

Adebo’s first assignment — limiting McLaurin’s deep impact — is about as tough as it gets for a Week 1 return.

Shifting roles and added flexibility

The new acquisitions also allowed the Giants to shift other pieces, including moving safety Tyler Nubin closer to the line.

Nubin’s physicality makes him a natural in the box, supporting run defense while helping disguise coverages against versatile offenses.

Meanwhile, Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott continue battling for the second starting cornerback job, providing competition that sharpens depth.

Altogether, the group looks deeper, more versatile, and far better prepared than the one that faltered a year ago.

A must-watch opening matchup

The Giants believe they’ve built a secondary capable of handling elite quarterbacks, but Sunday will put that belief to the test. They certainly built a pass rush capable of it.

Daniels’ dual-threat ability, paired with McLaurin’s speed, creates one of the toughest Week 1 assignments imaginable for a new-look unit.

Investments have been made, roles defined, and expectations set — now it’s time to see whether the defense can deliver.