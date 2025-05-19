Five Giants under the most pressure to perform in 2025

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are entering a decisive 2025 campaign. Coming off a 3-14 season in 2024, the pressure is on for Big Blue to perform and become a competitive and relevant football team again. That pressure is most intense for these five Giants in particular.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Thus far, he hasn’t necessarily lived up to the hype of a top-five overall pick.

The Giants drafted Abdul Carter third overall this offseason, immediately sparking speculation that Thibodeaux could be on the trade block.

After a disappointing 2024 season, Thibodeaux needs to bounce back and flash that top-five potential in 2025 to maintain his status as a core player of the team moving forward.

LT Andrew Thomas

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Arguably the Giants’ most valuable player, the offense seems to fall apart whenever Andrew Thomas is off the field. And, unfortunately, he has been off the field far too often over the last two seasons. Thomas has missed 18 games over the last two seasons (53%).

He needs to stay healthy this season, or the Giants’ offense will continue to suffer, and the Giants will need to start looking ahead to the future to find a healthier alternative.

CB Deonte Banks

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Banks has been dealt a tough hand through the first two seasons of his career. He has been asked to do a lot, playing in a weak Giants secondary.

He flashed his potential as a rookie but took a major step back in year two. Entering the third season of his career, it’s time for Banks to start living up to his first-round billing.

Now playing in a reduced CB2 role, Banks has less pressure on his shoulders and needs to step up.

RT Evan Neal

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Giants declined Neal’s fifth-year option, applying the pressure for him to perform in the final year of his rookie contract. Neal has been a complete disappointment ever since the Giants drafted him seventh overall in 2022. Now likely moving to guard this season, this is Neal’s final chance to prove that he has a future in the Big Apple.

HC Brian Daboll

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

No one is under more pressure than Coach Dabes. After a 2022 Coach of the Year campaign, it’s been nothing but disappointment for Daboll and the Giants over the last two seasons. He can’t survive another terrible losing season. Daboll needs to put a competitive team on the field this season in order to keep his job.