Every Giants Prime-Time game to note for the 2023 season

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushese against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Dallas Cowboys Cowboys At Giants

The NFL will officially announce the 2023 season’s schedule tonight at 8 pm EST. However, most of the New York Giants‘ key matchups have already been leaked. This season, Big Blue will play three primetime games this year. The schedule makers are clearly rewarding New York for their successful 2022 season. HC Brian Daboll and company will hope to build on that success and win some crucial matchups to make it back to the postseason in 2023.

Week 1: Giants vs Cowboys on SNF

The Giants will reportedly open the 2023 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Despite speculation that the Jets and Giants would face off in Week One, New York will instead kick off the season on September 10th with a division rivalry on primetime.

The #Cowboys open their season season Week 1 against the #Giants on Sunday Night Football.



Could be a big game for rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. https://t.co/pH3DgGnzrQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2023

Week 3: Giants @ 49ers on TNF

New York will spend Week 2 and Week 3 on the west coast. In Week 2, they will play the Arizona Cardinals on the road before facing the San Fransisco 49ers on a short week in Week 3. The Giants and 49ers will take center stage for Thursday Night Football in Week 3, per Art Stapleton.

With such a quick turnaround between these two west-coast games, the Giants are likely to stay out west that week for practice, rather than traveling back and forth from New Jersey.

Week 14: Giants vs Packers on MNF

The Giants will host the revamped Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 14. This matchup will take place on December 11th. New York will prepare to face new Packers QB Jordan Love for the first time.

Week 16: Giants @ Eagles on Christmas Day

It was officially announced yesterday that the Giants will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Christmas Day in Week 16. Though not technically a “primetime” game, the 4:30 pm matchup takes place on a Monday and will draw plenty of attention on the holiday.

Other noteworthy matchups:

The “MetLife Bowl” between the Giants and Jets will take place in Week 8, October 29th, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 9, November 5th. All eyes will be on Giants TE Darren Waller as he faces his old team for the first time.

Stapleton also reports that the Giants and Rams will face each other in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.

The New York Giants seem to have a thrilling schedule of games upcoming in 2023. With three primetime matchups (four if you count Monday afternoon on Christmas Day), and two holiday matchups, it’s clear that the NFL wants fans to tune into Giants games.

The Giants’ full season schedule will be officially announced tonight at 8 pm EST.