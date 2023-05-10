Giants set to take on Eagles on Christmas Day showdown

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass while being pressured by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the 2023 season schedule at 8 pm EST Thursday. In the meantime, the league has announced a few blockbuster matchups to generate excitement, including a crucial late-season game for the New York Giants.

The Giants will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2023 season. The game will take place at 4:30 pm EST, giving fans plenty of time to open their presents ahead of the intense rivalry match. It is also worth noting that Christmas Day does fall on a Monday this year, making the 4:30 pm matchup a bit of an oddity.

Merry Christmas from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/npfV45AwF9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Giants to face the Eagles on Christmas Day in Week 16

Head coach Brian Daboll is still seeking his first win over the Eagles. During his rookie 2022 season, Daboll’s Giants lost three matchups with Philadelphia. Most recently, New York fell short against the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the postseason. The Eagles beat the Giants 38-7 and eventually went on to win the NFC.

Considering the late-season timing of this matchup, the game could have playoff implications. The Giants clinched their postseason berth last season in Week 17. This game will take place in Week 16.

Philadelphia currently leads the all-time series between these two teams 93-88-2. New York will be looking to close that gap this season. The Giants have not beaten the Eagles since November of 2021. Since 2014, the Giants are 3-15 against the Eagles.

The intense rivalry between these two sides has fallen deeply in favor of Philadelphia in recent years. The New York Giants will be eager to turn into the New York Grinches and steal some Christmas joy from the City of Brotherly Love this winter.