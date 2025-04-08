ESPN analyst says Giants are best fit for polarizing Alabama quarterback

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made big changes to their quarterback room by adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, but they could still be in the mix for a top quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants could target Jalen Milroe in the draft

They hold the third overall pick in the draft, meaning that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders could be available for them to take. However, they could also go after a different quarterback in a later round and use their first rounder on someone such as Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter or Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that the Giants should take the latter route. He said on Tuesday’s episode of NFL Live that Alabama QB Jalen Milroe would be the best fit in New York with their current situation:

“If I could hand pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants,” Orlovsky said. “This would be the perfect place for both the player and the organization.”

Milroe enters the draft as a potential early second-round or late first-round selection. Last season with Alabama, he threw 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, but he also added 20 touchdowns rushing. In 2023, he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting with 23 touchdowns, only six interceptions, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Milroe could be under good mentorship from Wilson and Winston

If Milroe were to be selected by New York, he would spend his first pro season learning from the ranks of Wilson and Winston. Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, and Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick back in 2015. The two could provide valuable mentorship to Milroe.

The Giants needed a new look at quarterback after the disaster of a year that the group of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito gave them in 2024, and there was a lot of speculation that their next starting quarterback would be a rookie. Now, Wilson seems poised to become the starter after signing a one-year deal with them, but that doesn’t mean they can’t draft a quarterback to develop.

Milroe could gain valuable skills by being mentored by a former Super Bowl champion such as Wilson, which could help him grow his game and potentially become a viable quarterback option in the Giants’ system. Ultimately, their draft plans will continuously change as they meet individually with several targets, but Milroe could be a strong candidate in the later rounds for them.